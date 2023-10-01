Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Iwuanyanwu Urges President Tinubu to Prevent Labor Strike

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called upon President Bola Tinubu to intervene and persuade labor unions to refrain from their planned nationwide strike. This comes in response to organized labor’s announcement of a strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, primarily in protest of the removal of petroleum subsidies and its associated consequences.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite the labor unions maintaining their stance on the strike, government authorities have been urging them not to proceed with the industrial action, a position that Iwuanyanwu believes should be further emphasized.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s special Independence Day Sunday Politics show titled “Empowering Tomorrow,” Iwuanyanwu stressed the importance of convincing the labor union not to strike. He emphasized the need to provide proper assurances to the workers, as many of them are feeling disheartened.

While President Tinubu had addressed the nation in his Independence Day broadcast, announcing measures such as a salary increase for low-grade earners, Iwuanyanwu expressed the view that more significant efforts are required to dissuade workers from pursuing the strike. He noted that the President faces difficulties, and his speech may not have gone far enough to address the concerns of the workers.

Iwuanyanwu cautioned that if the strike were to proceed, it could lead to a series of adverse consequences and disruptions for Nigeria. He urged labor to grant the government some time to address their demands, suggesting that going on strike would exacerbate the challenges facing the Nigerian population.

Iwuanyanwu’s appeal comes in the midst of ongoing discussions between government authorities and labor unions, with efforts to find a resolution and prevent a nationwide shutdown. Some of the resolutions reached during these discussions include the acknowledgment that disputes can only be effectively resolved when workers are actively engaged in their duties, and a commitment to consider the offers presented by the Federal Government with the intention of suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on implementing the agreed resolutions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Government Exempts Diesel from VAT for Six Months, Offers Labor Additional Benefits
Next article
Osimhen Expresses Loyalty to Napoli Amid TikTok Controversy
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Napoli Triumphs 4-0 Over Lecce with Osimhen Finding the Net

Samuel Onyekwe -
Napoli secured their second Serie A victory in just...

Osimhen Expresses Loyalty to Napoli Amid TikTok Controversy

News Wire -
Victor Osimhen has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Napoli,...

Tinubu Government Exempts Diesel from VAT for Six Months, Offers Labor Additional Benefits

Kudirat Bukola -
The Federal Government has announced the temporary exemption of...

BUA Cement Plc Initiates Sale of Cement at N3,500 Per Bag Ahead of Schedule

Idowu Peters -
BUA Cement Plc has revised its timeline for the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Napoli Triumphs 4-0 Over Lecce with Osimhen Finding the Net

FootBall 0
Napoli secured their second Serie A victory in just...

Osimhen Expresses Loyalty to Napoli Amid TikTok Controversy

FootBall 0
Victor Osimhen has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Napoli,...

Tinubu Government Exempts Diesel from VAT for Six Months, Offers Labor Additional Benefits

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
The Federal Government has announced the temporary exemption of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights