Iwuanyanwu Urges President Tinubu to Prevent Labor Strike

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called upon President Bola Tinubu to intervene and persuade labor unions to refrain from their planned nationwide strike. This comes in response to organized labor’s announcement of a strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, primarily in protest of the removal of petroleum subsidies and its associated consequences.

Despite the labor unions maintaining their stance on the strike, government authorities have been urging them not to proceed with the industrial action, a position that Iwuanyanwu believes should be further emphasized.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s special Independence Day Sunday Politics show titled “Empowering Tomorrow,” Iwuanyanwu stressed the importance of convincing the labor union not to strike. He emphasized the need to provide proper assurances to the workers, as many of them are feeling disheartened.

While President Tinubu had addressed the nation in his Independence Day broadcast, announcing measures such as a salary increase for low-grade earners, Iwuanyanwu expressed the view that more significant efforts are required to dissuade workers from pursuing the strike. He noted that the President faces difficulties, and his speech may not have gone far enough to address the concerns of the workers.

Iwuanyanwu cautioned that if the strike were to proceed, it could lead to a series of adverse consequences and disruptions for Nigeria. He urged labor to grant the government some time to address their demands, suggesting that going on strike would exacerbate the challenges facing the Nigerian population.

Iwuanyanwu’s appeal comes in the midst of ongoing discussions between government authorities and labor unions, with efforts to find a resolution and prevent a nationwide shutdown. Some of the resolutions reached during these discussions include the acknowledgment that disputes can only be effectively resolved when workers are actively engaged in their duties, and a commitment to consider the offers presented by the Federal Government with the intention of suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on implementing the agreed resolutions.