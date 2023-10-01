Inter Miami Fans Frustrated Over Spike in Season Ticket Prices, Despite the ‘Messi Effect’

Inter Miami fans, thrilled at the prospect of watching Lionel Messi play, are voicing their displeasure as the Major League Soccer club has decided to double season ticket prices for the upcoming season. Although the allure of watching the World Cup winner in action is tempting, many supporters are grappling with the steep cost.

Owned by Miami businessman Jorge Mas and former England player David Beckham, the club informed fans via email about the revised ticket renewal prices. The most affordable season ticket for the current season was $485, but the “Messi effect” has pushed that figure to $884 for a spot behind the goal for the 17 home MLS games, equating to $52 per match. Seats offering a broader view, closer to the half-way line with access to a food and drink “club” area, have surged from $3,600 to $7,650, with similar price increases for the most expensive seats.

In comparison, the cheapest season ticket to watch European and Premier League champions Manchester City is $469, with the most expensive costing $1,256 (although hospitality deals are separate from season tickets). At Messi’s former club Barcelona, the lowest-priced season pass is $380.53, with the most expensive at $919.62.

Season ticket holders in the current season have been protected from significant single-match ticket price increases for Miami games following Messi’s arrival in July. Some fans even capitalized on the demand by selling their season ticket access for individual games at marked-up prices on the secondary ticket market.

The club does offer fans the option to downgrade to cheaper seating if desired, and there is an extensive waiting list for season tickets.

Inter Miami is only in its fourth season of existence, which makes the ticket price hikes especially frustrating for fans who had long awaited the arrival of an MLS team in South Florida. Ed Serrano, one of the leaders of the campaign to bring an MLS franchise to the region, expressed his disappointment and concern about the price increase, suggesting that it may alienate dedicated fans. He argued that the focus on profit could lead to the loss of loyal supporters.

The club has ambitious plans to move to a new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, near Miami International Airport in 2025. This $350 million stadium will be part of a reported $1 billion development project encompassing retail, entertainment, office space, and a hotel. The move coincides with the final year of Messi’s $150 million deal with the club.

While the club maintains that the price increase reflects the on-field changes and broader investments, Serrano worries that it may hinder the long-term growth of the fan base.

Despite the frustration and objections, some fans, like Serrano himself, are torn between their love for the team and their disapproval of the ticket price hikes, indicating that they may still decide to renew their season tickets.

In the end, the price increase poses a challenge for Inter Miami as they strive to balance their financial goals with the need to cultivate a loyal and diverse fan base for the future.