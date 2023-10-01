Menu
“I did not bully Mr Eazi & Idowest when both left my record label” – Dammy Krane

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 1, 2023.

Dammy Krane has recalled how Mr Eazi and Idowest became successful under his record label only to leave afterward, and he never bullied them for their choices.

The singer pointed out that Idowest left his record label to sign with Davido after he “blew up” under his own record label.

He added that Mr Eazi also left him too.

In all of these, he said he never bullied them.

He wrote:

"Mr Eazi & Idowest both left my Record label when they blew up, Mr Eazi went to Starboy when me & wiz had d whole song theft issue while Idowest went to Davido, that one no mean say make I start to drag them or bully them cos the motive was to help them become a Man of their own."

