Governor Obaseki Emphasizes Fairness and Equity in Successor Selection

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has underlined the importance of fairness, equity, and inclusivity in the process of selecting his successor. He made it clear that his primary focus is on concluding his tenure successfully.

Speaking in Benin City, the state’s capital, Governor Obaseki addressed the media regarding the upcoming choice of his successor. He emphasized that he harbors no reservations towards his deputy, Philip Shaibu, and expressed his dedication to the unity and development of the state.

When pressed for details, Governor Obaseki clarified that he has not assigned himself or anyone else the responsibility of handpicking his successor. Instead, he stressed the necessity of adhering to the correct criteria and parameters in the selection process.