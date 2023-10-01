Menu
Political parties

Former Kaduna Governor, Mukhtar Yero, Steps Down From PDP

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mukhtar Yero, has tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Yero, who took over as Governor of Kaduna State after the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Governor Patrick Yakowa in 2012, made this announcement in a letter dated September 30, 2023. The letter was addressed to the Kaura Ward Chairman of the PDP in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

While Yero did not explicitly state the reasons behind his decision to leave the PDP, he attached his PDP membership card to the resignation letter.

Mukhtar Yero has a political history that includes serving as the Commissioner for Finance during the administration of Governor Namadi Sambo. Governor Sambo later assumed the position of Vice President in 2010.

The departure of a prominent political figure like Yero from the PDP is expected to draw attention and speculation regarding his future political affiliations and activities.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

