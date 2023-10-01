Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Opts for Dialogue and Alternatives Over Ban on Herders and Okada

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has announced his intention to engage in dialogue with cattle breeders before implementing the ban on cattle rearing within Abuja’s city center. Additionally, he revealed plans to establish alternative means of transportation before enforcing the ban on commercial motorcycle operators in the city center.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

These announcements were made by Minister Wike during a briefing with journalists on Saturday after conducting inspections of various ongoing road projects in different parts of the nation’s capital. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to constructing a capital city that all Nigerians can take pride in.

Minister Wike’s decision to seek dialogue and offer alternative solutions before implementing these bans reflects his government’s approach to address these issues in a comprehensive and considerate manner.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Kaduna Governor, Mukhtar Yero, Steps Down From PDP
Next article
Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Terrorism, Criminality, Poverty In Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s...

Peter Obi: Nigeria Needs Leaders with Verified Credentials, Genuine Identities

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)...

Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day

Idowu Peters -
On Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day anniversary, several prominent leaders,...

Former Kaduna Governor, Mukhtar Yero, Steps Down From PDP

Idowu Peters -
Former Kaduna State Governor, Mukhtar Yero, has tendered...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Terrorism, Criminality, Poverty In Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s...

Peter Obi: Nigeria Needs Leaders with Verified Credentials, Genuine Identities

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)...

Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day

Regions 0
On Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day anniversary, several prominent leaders,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights