FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Opts for Dialogue and Alternatives Over Ban on Herders and Okada

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has announced his intention to engage in dialogue with cattle breeders before implementing the ban on cattle rearing within Abuja’s city center. Additionally, he revealed plans to establish alternative means of transportation before enforcing the ban on commercial motorcycle operators in the city center.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

These announcements were made by Minister Wike during a briefing with journalists on Saturday after conducting inspections of various ongoing road projects in different parts of the nation’s capital. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to constructing a capital city that all Nigerians can take pride in.

Minister Wike’s decision to seek dialogue and offer alternative solutions before implementing these bans reflects his government’s approach to address these issues in a comprehensive and considerate manner.