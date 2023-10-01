Fact Sheet: President Tinubu’s Independence Anniversary Speech

1. Introduction:
– President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the nation on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.
– Commends founding fathers and mothers for their role in achieving independence.
2. National Unity and Diversity:
– Emphasizes that Nigerians are equal and possess sacred rights.
– Highlights Nigeria’s diversity in ethnicity, religion, traditions, and cultures.
– Stresses unity, peace, and progress as common goals.
– Acknowledges challenges in maintaining unity but affirms Nigeria’s resilience.
3. Commitment to Democracy:
– Celebrates Nigeria’s 7th consecutive civilian government as a sign of commitment to democracy and the rule of law.
– Reminds of promises to reshape the economy and ensure the security of lives, liberty, and property.
4. Economic Reforms:
– Announces the end of the fuel subsidy.
– Explains the need for bold reforms for a prosperous and equitable future.
– Commits to sharing the nation’s abundance fairly among all citizens.
– Acknowledges hardships but emphasizes the necessity of reform.
5. Measures to Ease Hardships:
– Outlines public sector reforms for economic stability.
– Introduces provisional wage increment for low-grade workers.
– Establishes an Infrastructure Support Fund for states.
– Initiates a shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for cheaper and safer public transportation.
– Plans to provide training and new opportunities for transport operators.
– Promises to improve Central Bank leadership and monetary policy for the benefit of all.
– Launches a Committee on Tax Reforms to enhance tax administration and fairness.
– Increases investment in micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.
– Expands cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.
6. Security and Defense:
– Enhances inter-service collaboration and intelligence sharing.
– Tasked Service Chiefs with rebuilding security service capacities.
– Pays tribute to security forces and acknowledges their sacrifices.
– Pledges to equip security forces adequately.
– Promises fairness in key appointments with regard to gender, youth, and the physically challenged.
7. Acknowledgments:
– Commends the National Assembly, judiciary, civil society organizations, and labor unions for their roles in Nigerian democracy.
– Invites all Nigerians to join in remaking the nation into a better version.
– Expresses commitment to serving faithfully and calls for unity and compassion among citizens.
8. Conclusion:
– Wishes Nigerians a happy 63rd Independence Anniversary.
– Concludes the speech with a blessing for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.