Fact Sheet: President Tinubu’s Independence Anniversary Speech

1. Introduction:

– President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the nation on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

– Commends founding fathers and mothers for their role in achieving independence.

2. National Unity and Diversity:

– Emphasizes that Nigerians are equal and possess sacred rights.

– Highlights Nigeria’s diversity in ethnicity, religion, traditions, and cultures.

– Stresses unity, peace, and progress as common goals.

– Acknowledges challenges in maintaining unity but affirms Nigeria’s resilience.

3. Commitment to Democracy:

– Celebrates Nigeria’s 7th consecutive civilian government as a sign of commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

– Reminds of promises to reshape the economy and ensure the security of lives, liberty, and property.

4. Economic Reforms:

– Announces the end of the fuel subsidy.

– Explains the need for bold reforms for a prosperous and equitable future.

– Commits to sharing the nation’s abundance fairly among all citizens.

– Acknowledges hardships but emphasizes the necessity of reform.

5. Measures to Ease Hardships:

– Outlines public sector reforms for economic stability.

– Introduces provisional wage increment for low-grade workers.

– Establishes an Infrastructure Support Fund for states.

– Initiates a shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for cheaper and safer public transportation.

– Plans to provide training and new opportunities for transport operators.

– Promises to improve Central Bank leadership and monetary policy for the benefit of all.

– Launches a Committee on Tax Reforms to enhance tax administration and fairness.

– Increases investment in micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

– Expands cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.

6. Security and Defense:

– Enhances inter-service collaboration and intelligence sharing.

– Tasked Service Chiefs with rebuilding security service capacities.

– Pays tribute to security forces and acknowledges their sacrifices.

– Pledges to equip security forces adequately.

– Promises fairness in key appointments with regard to gender, youth, and the physically challenged.

7. Acknowledgments:

– Commends the National Assembly, judiciary, civil society organizations, and labor unions for their roles in Nigerian democracy.

– Invites all Nigerians to join in remaking the nation into a better version.

– Expresses commitment to serving faithfully and calls for unity and compassion among citizens.

8. Conclusion:

– Wishes Nigerians a happy 63rd Independence Anniversary.

– Concludes the speech with a blessing for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.