Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Fact Sheet: President Tinubu’s Independence Anniversary Speech

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

1. Introduction:
– President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the nation on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.
– Commends founding fathers and mothers for their role in achieving independence.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

2. National Unity and Diversity:
– Emphasizes that Nigerians are equal and possess sacred rights.
– Highlights Nigeria’s diversity in ethnicity, religion, traditions, and cultures.
– Stresses unity, peace, and progress as common goals.
– Acknowledges challenges in maintaining unity but affirms Nigeria’s resilience.

3. Commitment to Democracy:
– Celebrates Nigeria’s 7th consecutive civilian government as a sign of commitment to democracy and the rule of law.
– Reminds of promises to reshape the economy and ensure the security of lives, liberty, and property.

4. Economic Reforms:
– Announces the end of the fuel subsidy.
– Explains the need for bold reforms for a prosperous and equitable future.
– Commits to sharing the nation’s abundance fairly among all citizens.
– Acknowledges hardships but emphasizes the necessity of reform.

5. Measures to Ease Hardships:
– Outlines public sector reforms for economic stability.
– Introduces provisional wage increment for low-grade workers.
– Establishes an Infrastructure Support Fund for states.
– Initiates a shift to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for cheaper and safer public transportation.
– Plans to provide training and new opportunities for transport operators.
– Promises to improve Central Bank leadership and monetary policy for the benefit of all.
– Launches a Committee on Tax Reforms to enhance tax administration and fairness.
– Increases investment in micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.
– Expands cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.

6. Security and Defense:
– Enhances inter-service collaboration and intelligence sharing.
– Tasked Service Chiefs with rebuilding security service capacities.
– Pays tribute to security forces and acknowledges their sacrifices.
– Pledges to equip security forces adequately.
– Promises fairness in key appointments with regard to gender, youth, and the physically challenged.

7. Acknowledgments:
– Commends the National Assembly, judiciary, civil society organizations, and labor unions for their roles in Nigerian democracy.
– Invites all Nigerians to join in remaking the nation into a better version.
– Expresses commitment to serving faithfully and calls for unity and compassion among citizens.

8. Conclusion:
– Wishes Nigerians a happy 63rd Independence Anniversary.
– Concludes the speech with a blessing for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria at 63 – Chevron Nigeria’s Partnership with Nigeria for socio-economic development
Next article
US Court Orders Chicago University to Release Tinubu’s Academic Records to Atiku
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

Naija247news -
LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023-- To identify and initiate...

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Naija247news -
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

Godwin Okafor -
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

Ease in System Liquidity Spook Money Market Rates ..

Godwin Okafor -
In the just concluded week, we saw yields in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

Music 0
LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023-- To identify and initiate...

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Data & News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

FGN Bonds 0
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights