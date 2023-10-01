Ease in System Liquidity Spook Money Market Rates ..

In the just concluded week, we saw yields in the secondary market trended lower for most maturities tracked following the renewed interest seen at the recent auction.

Notably, NITTY for 1 month, 3 months, 6- months and 12 months maturities crashed to 3.38% (from 3.44%), 4.44% (from 5.00%), and 13.94% (from 14.04%) respectively.

Also, the weekly NIBOR moved southward on the back of ease in the financial system liquidity which was spurred by over N1 trillion FAAC inflow.

Consequently, the Overnight NIBOR stayed flat from the prior week at 3.00%, while the 1-month, and 3-months maturities NIBOR retreated by 1.88% points, 1.29% points and 1.39% points to 7.50% (from 9.38%), 8.67%

(from 9.96%) and 9.67% (from 11.06%), respectively.

On Thursday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) conducted its Primary Market auction for Nigerian treasury bills, successfully selling maturing bills with a total value of N177.12 billion. These bills were offered across three different tenors: N1.75 billion for the 91-day maturity, N1.56 billion for the 182-day maturity, and the bulk of N173.81 billion for the 364-day maturity.

The outcome of the auction points to robust investor appetite for Nigerian treasury bills, with increased subscription levels and declining stop rates.

The auction attracted a total subscription of N786.79 billion, a significant increase from the N643.89 billion recorded at the previous auction.

This surge in subscription led to a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.44x across all maturity periods, compared to the 4.23x ratio observed in the previous auction. One noteworthy development was the decline in stop rates across all tenors.

The rates dropped to 4.99% for the 91-day bills (from 6.50% previously), 6.55% for the 182-day bills (compared to 7.00% previously), and 11.37% for the 364-day bills (down from 12.98% previously) and the majority of the demand was focused on the 364-day bills, indicating a preference among investors for longer-term securities.

In the new week, we expect yields in the secondary market to stay muted as the liquidity inflow and the recent primary market auctions for the treasury bills take significant effects in the market. Thus, yields is expected to remain subdued in the short

term.