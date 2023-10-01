Menu
“DRC’s Sacred Union Coalition Endorses President Tshisekedi for December Presidential Race”

By: News Wire

Date:

The ruling coalition in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as the Sacred Union, officially endorsed President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election on December 20. Tshisekedi, who won a contested first term in 2018, seeks re-election despite facing challenges such as economic difficulties, the COVID-19 pandemic, Ebola outbreaks, and ongoing insecurity, particularly in the eastern region where the resurgent M23 rebel group has seized territory, causing tensions with neighboring Rwanda.

During a congress held on Sunday, prominent figures within the Sacred Union coalition, including Defense Minister Jean Pierre Bemba and Economy Minister Vital Kamerhe, unanimously selected Tshisekedi as their candidate for the presidency. Speaking at the People’s Palace in Kinshasa, a spokesperson for Tshisekedi’s party, Andre Mbata, announced the nomination to an enthusiastic crowd. Tshisekedi, the son of the revered Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, pledged to combat corruption and authoritarianism, refuting allegations from rights groups and critics that he has not fulfilled his promises. Opposition leader Martin Fayulu, who lost to Tshisekedi in 2018, has confirmed his participation in the election after previously considering a boycott in protest of alleged voter registration fraud.

