“Credit Suisse and Mozambique Settle ‘Tuna Bond’ Dispute Out of Court”

Credit Suisse and Mozambique have reached a last-minute out-of-court settlement regarding the decade-old “tuna bond” scandal, according to UBS, the Swiss bank’s new owner. This resolution brings an end to a contentious dispute inherited by UBS.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Under this settlement, reached just before a three-month London civil trial was set to begin, UBS will forgive a portion of the loan provided by Credit Suisse to Mozambique in 2013, an amount believed to be less than $100 million. The terms of the settlement have not been publicly disclosed.

The “tuna bond” case revolves around agreements made in 2013 and 2014 between Mozambican state-owned entities and shipbuilder Privinvest. These deals were financed in part by loans and bonds from Credit Suisse and were backed by undisclosed Mozambican government guarantees, with the intention of developing the fishing industry and enhancing maritime security. However, a substantial amount of money went missing, and when the government’s debt became known in 2016, it led to disruptions including a currency collapse and defaults.

The settlement encompasses most of the creditors involved in the 2013 loan to ProIndicus, a state-owned Mozambican company. UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse amid the global banking sector’s turbulence, has committed to resolving Credit Suisse’s legacy legal disputes.

Notably, this settlement leaves French shipping magnate Iskandar Safa and Privinvest among the primary defendants in a High Court battle related to the funding and maritime deals, which have prompted criminal proceedings in both the U.S. and Mozambique. Mozambique has alleged a conspiracy and that Privinvest paid bribes to corrupt officials and Credit Suisse bankers, potentially exposing the country to liabilities exceeding $2 billion.

Privinvest has defended its performance under the contracts and asserted that any payments made were legitimate. In a separate development, Privinvest has gained permission to appeal a London High Court decision granting Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi immunity from the proceedings.

Credit Suisse had previously agreed to pay approximately $475 million to British and U.S. authorities in 2021 to resolve bribery and fraud charges and pledged to forgive $200 million of Mozambique’s debt. The bank has accused three former bankers of concealing their misconduct related to the bonds from the bank.