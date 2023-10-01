BUA Cement Plc Initiates Sale of Cement at N3,500 Per Bag Ahead of Schedule

BUA Cement Plc has revised its timeline for the introduction of its reduced ex-factory price of N3,500 per bag, making it accessible to Nigerians even before the completion of its manufacturing plants.

In a statement released on Sunday, the company’s management reaffirmed its commitment to lowering cement prices once its new production lines are completed by the end of the year. This move is aimed at stimulating growth in the building materials and infrastructure sectors.

Addressing customers, stakeholders, and the public, BUA Cement stated that it had conducted a thorough operational review for efficiency. It announced, “Effective October 2, 2023, we have decided to bring the price reduction forward.”

Consequently, BUA Cement will now offer its product at an ex-factory price of N3,500 per bag, allowing Nigerians to benefit from the reduced prices even before the plant expansions are finalized. The company intends to further adjust these prices in line with its earlier announcements by the first quarter of 2024, following the completion of its new manufacturing facilities, which will increase production capacity to 17 million metric tonnes per annum.

Furthermore, BUA Cement confirmed that all pending, undelivered orders that were paid for at the previous prices would be adjusted to the new rate of N3,500 per bag starting from October 2, 2023. The company urged its authorized dealers to ensure that end-users enjoy these reduced ex-factory prices, with a commitment to monitor field sales for compliance.