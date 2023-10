October 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

BBNaija star, Ilebaye has been declared the winner of Big Brother Naija All Stars 2023, naija247news reports.

The six finalists were Cross, Ilebaye, Ceec, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere.

She survived the challenging moments and has now been crowned winner of the ₦120 million grand prize.(www.naija247news.com).