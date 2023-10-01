Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

By: Naija247news

Date:

LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023– To identify and initiate lasting solutions to critical challenges in the music industry, AFRIMA Music Business Summit in partnership with the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Record Label Proprietors Initiative (RELPI), Association of Music Artist Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN) and Music Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN) is holding an emergency summit of stakeholders today, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The summit, which focuses on the rebirth of the music, entertainment, arts, culture, and hospitality sector/industry in Nigeria commences at 6:00 PM (Nigerian time) takes place virtually via Zoom.

According to the President of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, stakeholders expected to be part of the meeting include musicians/artistes, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste’s managers, brands, songwriters, DJs & video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast, other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist, costumiers, among others.

At the end of the summit, stakeholders are expected to come up with ideas and proposed bills to ensure professionalization of the music/entertainment industry.

To be part of the meeting, click the Registration Link below: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkce6orDIrHNx5meMbjyYAippNAzYbWFET#/registration

AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) is the Pinnacle of African Music globally.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Naija247news -
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

Godwin Okafor -
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

Ease in System Liquidity Spook Money Market Rates ..

Godwin Okafor -
In the just concluded week, we saw yields in...

Naira Weakens Further Across Markets as New CBN Chief Takes Office…..

Godwin Okafor -
This week, the naira grappled with strength against the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu administration seeks to avert labour strike, offers wage increase

Data & News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Oct 1 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu...

Yields on FGN Securities Push Higher on Sell Pressure…

FGN Bonds 0
This week, the values of FGN bonds traded nat...

Ease in System Liquidity Spook Money Market Rates ..

News Analysis 0
In the just concluded week, we saw yields in...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights