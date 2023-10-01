BREAKING: AFRIMA, PMAN, MPAN, RELPI, AMAMN Hold Emergency Summit on Nigerian Music Industry Today

LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2023– To identify and initiate lasting solutions to critical challenges in the music industry, AFRIMA Music Business Summit in partnership with the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Record Label Proprietors Initiative (RELPI), Association of Music Artist Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN) and Music Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN) is holding an emergency summit of stakeholders today, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

The summit, which focuses on the rebirth of the music, entertainment, arts, culture, and hospitality sector/industry in Nigeria commences at 6:00 PM (Nigerian time) takes place virtually via Zoom.

According to the President of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, stakeholders expected to be part of the meeting include musicians/artistes, record labels, A&R, producers, promoters, artiste’s managers, brands, songwriters, DJs & video vixens, video directors, equipment production and rental companies, publishing companies, streaming service companies, entertainment lawyers, royalty companies, choreographers/dancers, entertainment/music journalists and media, culture and music enthusiast, other supporting professionals: cameramen, editors, make-up, hairstylist, costumiers, among others.

At the end of the summit, stakeholders are expected to come up with ideas and proposed bills to ensure professionalization of the music/entertainment industry.

To be part of the meeting, click the Registration Link below: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkce6orDIrHNx5meMbjyYAippNAzYbWFET#/registration

AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) is the Pinnacle of African Music globally.