BbNaija All Star: “Mercy Won the Show but BBN Production Wants Ilebaye to Win” – Insider Alleges

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 1, 2023.

An insider has made a claim against the Big Brother Naija production team regarding the winner of tomorrow’s finale.

Mercy Eke’s sister, Sweery Eke, published a message from her DM where the insider revealed the conclusion in a now-deleted post on her page.

According to the shared post, the insider claimed that Mercy Eke won the poll but that the BBN production wanted to push Ilebaye to the top.

According to the insider, Ilebaye finished third in the poll. The insider also advised Nigerians to remain vigilant.

In reaction, Mercy Eke’s sister captioned the post,

“Mercenaries and Nigerians will you let this happen? Arise o, my sister won the show and ilebaye came third but they want to give the win to Ilebaye”.(www.naija247news.com).

