In a closely contested La Liga match, Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Sevilla, thanks to an own goal by veteran center-back Sergio Ramos in the 76th minute. This victory propelled Barcelona to the top of the league table.

Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid legend, inadvertently deflected Lamine Yamal’s header into his own net, breaking the deadlock in a tightly contested clash. Ramos had expressed plans for a special goal celebration against Barcelona, but the own goal was certainly not part of his intentions.

Barcelona’s win allowed them to surpass Girona at the summit of the table, with Girona set to face third-place Real Madrid the following day. Xavi’s team had slipped down the rankings after a draw against Mallorca earlier in the week.

Midfielder Gavi commented on the crucial win, saying, “It’s an important win for us, we deserved it from start to finish.”

Before the game, Sevilla made headlines by announcing that their directors would not participate in the traditional pre-match lunch or occupy the presidential box as a protest against Barcelona’s involvement in a refereeing corruption scandal. Barcelona and some of their former directors had been charged with bribery just a day earlier.

Xavi made tactical changes, fielding Raphinha in attacking midfield alongside Lamine Yamal on the flank to inject more dynamism into the team’s attack. Ilkay Gundogan was moved to a holding midfield role alongside Gavi, with Oriol Romeu relegated to the bench after his struggles in the Mallorca draw.

Both teams had their chances in the match, with Joao Felix hitting the crossbar for Barcelona, while Sevilla looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Goalkeepers on both sides, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Orjan Nyland, made key saves to keep their teams in the game.

Ultimately, it was an unexpected source that provided the decisive moment, as Sergio Ramos inadvertently directed Yamal’s header into the net, securing the win for Barcelona. Despite the earlier whistles from Barcelona fans due to Ramos’ history with Real Madrid, the Olympic Stadium erupted in ironic cheers as his own goal was replayed on the big screen.

Despite his own goal, Ramos had played well throughout the match and made key defensive contributions. However, Barcelona emerged victorious in this hard-fought encounter.

Ivan Rakitic, a former Barcelona midfielder now playing for Sevilla, acknowledged the challenging nature of the game and expressed the team’s ambition to win every match.

This victory marked a significant moment in the ongoing rivalry between Barcelona and Sevilla, adding another chapter to their storied history.