Ogun State Tribunal Confirms Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Victory, Rejects PDP’s Petition

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the March 18th election. This decision comes in response to a challenge filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who alleged corrupt practices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The petition also contended that Governor Abiodun did not secure a majority of the votes required for his declaration as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After a lengthy 11-hour proceeding, the tribunal, in its judgment delivered on Saturday, concluded that the petitioner failed to substantiate its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, it dismissed and struck out the petition.

Furthermore, the tribunal affirmed Governor Abiodun’s eligibility to represent his party and be declared the winner by INEC.

To maintain order during the judgment, security personnel were strategically deployed in and around the courtroom. Legal representatives from both the petitioner and respondent sides were present, along with members of the two political parties involved. Notable figures, including the Deputy Governor of the state, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, were also in attendance.

The three-member tribunal panel commenced the reading of the judgment at approximately 9:10 am. Following their deliberations, the court dismissed the allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance as disjointed, defective, and incompetent. Additionally, it rejected vote-buying allegations against the APC and its candidate.