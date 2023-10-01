Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Tribunal Court

Ogun State Tribunal Confirms Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Victory, Rejects PDP’s Petition

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the March 18th election. This decision comes in response to a challenge filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who alleged corrupt practices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The petition also contended that Governor Abiodun did not secure a majority of the votes required for his declaration as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After a lengthy 11-hour proceeding, the tribunal, in its judgment delivered on Saturday, concluded that the petitioner failed to substantiate its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Consequently, it dismissed and struck out the petition.

Furthermore, the tribunal affirmed Governor Abiodun’s eligibility to represent his party and be declared the winner by INEC.

To maintain order during the judgment, security personnel were strategically deployed in and around the courtroom. Legal representatives from both the petitioner and respondent sides were present, along with members of the two political parties involved. Notable figures, including the Deputy Governor of the state, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, were also in attendance.

The three-member tribunal panel commenced the reading of the judgment at approximately 9:10 am. Following their deliberations, the court dismissed the allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance as disjointed, defective, and incompetent. Additionally, it rejected vote-buying allegations against the APC and its candidate.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Governor Obaseki Emphasizes Fairness and Equity in Successor Selection
Next article
Former Kaduna Governor, Mukhtar Yero, Steps Down From PDP
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Terrorism, Criminality, Poverty In Nigeria

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s...

Peter Obi: Nigeria Needs Leaders with Verified Credentials, Genuine Identities

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 1,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)...

Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day

Idowu Peters -
On Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day anniversary, several prominent leaders,...

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Opts for Dialogue and Alternatives Over Ban on Herders and Okada

Idowu Peters -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Terrorism, Criminality, Poverty In Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s...

Peter Obi: Nigeria Needs Leaders with Verified Credentials, Genuine Identities

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 1,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)...

Nigerian Leaders Express Hope and Unity on Independence Day

Regions 0
On Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day anniversary, several prominent leaders,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights