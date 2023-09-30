Menu
Woman Beats Step Son to Death in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet-to-be-identified woman has allegedly killed her stepson in the Abaranje area of Ikotun, Lagos state.

The incident was shared by an X (Twitter) user identified as @Folasheycrown22.

Sharing the video, @Folasheycrown22 described the woman as wicked and also stated that, it wasn’t the first time of her beating the young boy.

According to the user, the child’s offence according to the stepmother is that he disturbs her.

Captioning the video, where officers are seen trying to protect the culprit from mob, the X user wrote;

“Omg step mom killed her step son in Abaranje ikotun Egbe..according to her she says the boy usually disturb her Alot💔(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

