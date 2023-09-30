Why Mozambique is Suing Credit Suisse Over ‘Tuna Bonds’

Mozambique’s legal battle against Credit Suisse and shipbuilder Privinvest in London, stemming from the decade-old “tuna bond” scandal, has the potential to set one of the world’s poorest nations against corporate giants in a legal clash exceeding $1.5 billion. As of now, Credit Suisse’s parent company UBS and Mozambique are engaged in out-of-court settlement discussions.

The eleventh-hour efforts to reach a settlement aim to spare Swiss banking giant UBS from a three-month High Court trial set to begin soon. Should negotiations fail, UBS, three former bankers, Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest, and its CEO Iskandar Safa will face allegations related to deals meant to finance a fishing fleet and maritime security in a case known as the “hidden debt” scandal. This scandal led to the disappearance of hundreds of millions of dollars, a prolonged economic crisis in Mozambique, and criminal proceedings initiated by both Mozambique and the U.S. governments.

Mozambique’s objectives in this legal battle include revoking a sovereign guarantee for a loan it claims was corruptly obtained and seeking compensation for alleged misconduct.

The “tuna bonds” refer to agreements made in 2013 and 2014 between three state-owned Mozambican companies, Privinvest, and banks like Credit Suisse, resulting in loans of approximately $2 billion. These loans were backed by undisclosed government guarantees and were ostensibly intended for projects such as a state tuna fishery. Credit Suisse later transferred much of its exposure to international investors. However, when the extent of missing funds and excessive borrowing came to light in 2016, it led to a suspension of support from donors, including the International Monetary Fund, triggering a debt default and criminal investigations.

Mozambique contends that Privinvest paid over $136 million in bribes to corrupt officials and Credit Suisse bankers, potentially exposing it to a liability of at least $2 billion. The nation asserts, in part, that Credit Suisse is accountable for the actions of its bankers, some of whom pleaded guilty in the U.S. in 2019 to conspiracy charges related to anti-bribery laws and money laundering. Credit Suisse reached a settlement of approximately $475 million with British and U.S. authorities in 2021 to resolve bribery and fraud charges, also agreeing to forgive $200 million of Mozambican debt.

Credit Suisse maintains that it was unaware of its bankers’ misconduct at the time, and the former bankers deny involvement in a conspiracy. Privinvest contends that it fulfilled its contractual obligations, with payments made being characterized as investments, consultancy fees, legitimate compensation, or political campaign contributions.

Notably, former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who endorsed the sovereign guarantees, was extradited to the U.S. and faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in a Brooklyn federal court on October 27. Additionally, a former central bank governor and two ex-central bank employees in Mozambique face allegations of abusing their positions. In December, a Mozambican criminal court convicted a former president’s son and ten others on charges including money laundering and bribery, resulting in sentences of more than ten years in prison.