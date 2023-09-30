Uzodimma: Neither myself nor my government is behind insecurity in Imo state

….As Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Ukwuoma dedicates Church built by Governor

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Saturday said that he is a beneficiary of God’s grace, mercy and kindness, hence nothing will stop him from serving God and mankind faithfully.

The Governor spoke at his home town in Ozuh Omuma, Oru East local government area during the dedication of St.Rose of Lima Catholic Church Parish Ozuh Omuma.

Governor Uzodimma solely built and furnished the Church.

Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Orlu, Most Rev Dr. Augustine Ukwuoma in his Homily said the Church dedication will help to foster peace and bring to an end the insecurity and bloodletting in the area and parts of the State.

In his remarks at the end of the Service, an elated Governor Uzodimma thanked the dignitaries who came from different parts of the country and used the opportunity of the dedication to inform the congregation that neither himself nor his government is instrumental to the killings in Imo State.

He described the insinuation as evil, devilish and an attempt to smear his image and blackmail his government.

He reiterated that as a Governor he needs peace to serve the people well and urged those behind the insecurity in Imo State to have a rethink or be ready to face the wrath of God.

The Governor said that despite all the accusations and blackmail against his person and his administration, God has proven to be with him, saying, “because power belongs to God.”

He said as someone who has benefited from God’s grace, he owes God a lot of gratitude, noting that it is unthinkable for anyone to link him or his government to the cause of crises and violence in a State God made him Governor.

He therefore admonished those responsible for the violence and carnage in Imo State to desist forthwith “because they will at the end answer for their sins before God.”

Governor Uzodimma further emphasised that his ambition is not worth the blood of any human being.

Recalling the genesis of the newly dedicated Church he built for his Community, the Governor said he was inspired by the commitment of his late mother, Ezinne Rose Uzodimma to Church work, charity and the things of God.

He expressed fulfillment over the newly dedicated Church, saying, “a fulfilled life does not point to the number of wealth one has but the number of faces that smile from one’s benevolence.”

The Governor who expressed joy that with the dedication of the Church the mother will be happy wherever she is, said his own joy knew no bounds, particularly as he looked at the smiling faces of the guests.

Explaining that the project was conceived some 16 years ago and modelled after the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama Abuja, Nigeria, the Governor said that he was encouraged by the late Catholic Bishop of Orlu, Gregory Ochiagha and the current Bishop, Rev. Ukwuoma, and regretted that Bishop Ochiagha was not alive to see the Church completed and handed over to the Diocese.

Governor Uzodimma expressed happiness that his people of Omuma and all well meaning people of God were part of the dedication ceremony.

He insisted that the Church is but a token of appreciation of the numerous good things God has done for him.

He thanked the Bishops, the clergy, particularly those from outside the State who joined in the dedication Service.

Earlier in his Homily, Bishop Ukwuoma had congratulated the Governor for the uncommon fit of building and donating a “magnificent worship place of God to the Catholic Church.”

The Bishop who cautioned that “with the dedication of the Church it has now become the property of the Diocese and the universal Church,” warned of any infractions in the Church.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to the leaders to lead the people well “because there is a lot of hardship in the country.”

He also appealed to the leaders to do everything within their powers to prevent the looming strike by NLC and TUC, “as the strike will not benefit the poor, rather it will create more problems and difficulties.”

Bishop Ukwuoma prayed that God will use the dedication to enthrone peace and stop the bloodletting in Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The ceremony was graced by five Catholic Bishops, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other Senators of Imo State extraction, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof Placid Njoku, members of the State Expanded Executive Council, Traditional Rulers and men and women from all works of life.