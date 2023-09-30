Tupac’s Sister Says The Family Is Seeking ‘Real Justice On All Fronts’

Sekyiwa “Set,” Tupac’s sister, also shared her thoughts on the recent arrest in a statement to the publication. “This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community,” she stated.

Sekyiwa continued: “It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory, but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.”

“There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice on all fronts,” She concluded.