Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur‘s brother, Mopreme, has mixed feelings about the recent arrest in the rapper’s murder case. While acknowledging that Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis‘ arrest is a step forward, he believes it doesn’t offer complete closure.

Mopreme seeks to understand the motive behind Tupac’s 1996 murder and is eager for a deeper investigation.

Keefe D’s arrest comes after 27 years, during which he confessed to his involvement in 2009, and he is the only surviving suspect. Police have conducted thorough interviews and collected evidence in recent years.

Keefe D’s Arrest Brings Back Painful Memories For Tupac Shakur’s Brother

MEGA

Tupac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, has expressed mixed emotions regarding the recent arrest in the late rapper’s murder case.

While he acknowledged the arrest of Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis by Las Vegas police on a murder charge related to Tupac’s case as a step forward, he emphasized that it doesn’t provide complete closure.

Speaking to TMZ , Mopreme shared that the arrest is “bittersweet” and has brought back painful memories of Tupac’s murder but also signifies progress.

“It’s bittersweet for a number of reasons. The time, of course, was 27 years, and it didn’t have to be this way. It didn’t have to happen at all. We have to live with the reality that my brother’s not here,” Mopreme said.

Keefe D’s Arrest Surprised The Shakur Family

Mugshot

Furthermore, Mopreme is eager to uncover more about the motive behind Tupac’s 1996 murder. He said, “It ain’t over. We still gotta see if there [are] accomplices. We still gotta see the motive.”

Law enforcement has suggested revenge as the motive, stemming from an altercation between Tupac and Davis’ nephew after a Mike Tyson fight. Authorities claim that Davis swiftly organized and carried out the shooting on the same day. However, Mopreme wants a deeper understanding of the case.

The “Me Against the World” rapper revealed to the outlet that the Las Vegas Police Department recently reached out to his family about the investigation. Unfortunately, the retirement of the detective who initiated contact has posed challenges for the case.

Mopreme said, “The detective that reached out, he has since retired. So it seems to be a pattern in Pac’s case.”

The unexpected arrest of Davis surprised the Shakur family, as they received no prior indication of impending action. This development follows earlier doubts expressed by Mopreme about the police investigation.

Tupac’s Sister Says The Family Is Seeking ‘Real Justice On All Fronts’

Instagram | Tupac Shakur

Sekyiwa “Set,” Tupac’s sister, also shared her thoughts on the recent arrest in a statement to the publication. “This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community,” she stated.

Sekyiwa continued: “It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory, but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.”

“There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice on all fronts,” She concluded.

Keefe D Confessed His Involvement In Tupac’s Murder In 2009

Instagram | Tupac Shakur

The arrest comes after a staggering 27 years since Tupac was fatally shot while leaving a Las Vegas Strip boxing match. In 1998, Davis revealed to a cable channel that he was a front-seat passenger in the car from which the fatal shots were fired.

He also confessed his involvement in the case to the police in 2009, but according to a former detective who spoke to CNN, authorities couldn’t immediately act on this information.

According to authorities, Tupac’s shooting was a result of gang-related conflict between two gangs based in Compton, California. Davis is now the sole surviving suspect in the case, and he has asserted in a memoir that he and a record-label executive who was driving Tupac are the only living witnesses.

During a news conference following Davis’ arrest, Jason Johansson, a Las Vegas police homicide lieutenant, stated, “Over the last five years, we’ve conducted countless interviews and corroborated numerous facts that were not only consistent with the crime scene on the night of the incident but also corroborated and were consistent with the sequence of events that night.”