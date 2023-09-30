Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Arrives in Abuja From New York, Paris

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 30,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tinubu arrives from New York, USA, where he attended the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The president also travelled to Paris, France for a short break.

Tinubu’s convoy arrived at his official residence in the Aso Rock Villa at 09:47 pm local time.

The President has so far visited Benin Republic, France, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, the UK, India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America spending 33 days outside the country.

At UNGA, President Tinubu condemned the spate of military coups in Africa describing them as wrong and unreflective of the collective aspirations of Africans.

He said their pervasiveness does not imply Africa’s support for unconstitutional change of government but “a demand for solutions to perennial problems.”

“We must affirm democratic governance as the best guarantor of the sovereign will and well-being of the people. Military coups are wrong, as is any tilted civilian political arrangement that perpetuates injustice,” Tinubu said in his maiden address to his counterparts during the general debate.

The Nigerian leader argued that “the wave crossing parts of Africa does not demonstrate favour towards coups. It is a demand for solutions to perennial problems.

Regarding Niger, Tinubu said the Economic Community of West African States is still negotiating with the military leaders.

He arrives barely 48 hours to Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary and four days to the planned nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Peter Obi Reveals Solution To Security Issues Faced in The Southeast
Next article
Labour Shuns Emergency Meeting With FG as October 3rd Nationwide Strike Looms
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Labour Shuns Emergency Meeting With FG as October 3rd Nationwide Strike Looms

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 30,2023. The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and their Trade...

Peter Obi Reveals Solution To Security Issues Faced in The Southeast

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 30,2023. Mr. Peter Obi,the Presidential Candidate of the Labour...

Nigeria No Longer Regarded As ‘419’ Hub – EFCC Chairman

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 30,2023. The Acting-Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial...

“It’s beautiful marrying as a virgin—Regina Daniel

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Regina Daniels, the stunning wife of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Labour Shuns Emergency Meeting With FG as October 3rd Nationwide Strike Looms

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 30,2023. The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and their Trade...

Peter Obi Reveals Solution To Security Issues Faced in The Southeast

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 30,2023. Mr. Peter Obi,the Presidential Candidate of the Labour...

Nigeria No Longer Regarded As ‘419’ Hub – EFCC Chairman

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 30,2023. The Acting-Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights