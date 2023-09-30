Tinubu Arrives in Abuja From New York, Paris

Sept 30,2023.

Tinubu arrives from New York, USA, where he attended the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The president also travelled to Paris, France for a short break.

Tinubu’s convoy arrived at his official residence in the Aso Rock Villa at 09:47 pm local time.

The President has so far visited Benin Republic, France, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, the UK, India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America spending 33 days outside the country.

At UNGA, President Tinubu condemned the spate of military coups in Africa describing them as wrong and unreflective of the collective aspirations of Africans.

He said their pervasiveness does not imply Africa’s support for unconstitutional change of government but “a demand for solutions to perennial problems.”

“We must affirm democratic governance as the best guarantor of the sovereign will and well-being of the people. Military coups are wrong, as is any tilted civilian political arrangement that perpetuates injustice,” Tinubu said in his maiden address to his counterparts during the general debate.

The Nigerian leader argued that “the wave crossing parts of Africa does not demonstrate favour towards coups. It is a demand for solutions to perennial problems.

Regarding Niger, Tinubu said the Economic Community of West African States is still negotiating with the military leaders.

He arrives barely 48 hours to Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary and four days to the planned nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com)