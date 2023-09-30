Menu
Pope Francis Solidifies Legacy and Shapes Church’s Future with New Cardinals

By: Naija247news

Date:

VATICAN CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) – On Saturday, Pope Francis took a significant step in cementing his legacy by appointing 21 new cardinals, bolstering the proportion of electors personally chosen by him who will play a role in selecting his successor.

During a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, known as a consistory, Francis elevated 21 prelates to the esteemed rank of cardinal. These individuals, often referred to as the “princes of the Church,” serve as close advisors to the Pope, both at the Vatican and worldwide.

The number of cardinal electors has now reached 137, with approximately 73 percent of them handpicked by Pope Francis. While this increase doesn’t guarantee alignment with his progressive vision for the Church, it enhances the likelihood of a successor who shares his inclusive approach.

Of the 21 new cardinals, 18 are under the age of 80 and thus eligible to participate in the secret conclave responsible for electing the next Pope in the event of Francis’ death or resignation. The remaining three, aged 80 or older, received the honor in recognition of their long service to the Church.

The new cardinals hail from various countries, including the U.S., France, Italy, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, Malaysia, Tanzania, Venezuela, and Portugal. Notably, South Sudan welcomed its first cardinal, and Malaysia marked its second in history, reflecting Pope Francis’ commitment to acknowledging the “peripheries” of the world, often characterized by conflict or Catholic minority populations.

One noteworthy appointment is Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan of Hong Kong, a key figure in the Vatican’s efforts to enhance conditions for Catholics in communist China. Another is Italian Bishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, responsible for the Holy Land, where the Vatican is concerned about the preservation of Christianity’s historical presence.

In his homily during the service, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of diversity and unity within the Church, using the metaphor of an orchestra to illustrate the need for collaboration rather

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

