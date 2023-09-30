Menu
Nigeria No Longer Regarded As ‘419’ Hub – EFCC Chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 30,2023.

The Acting-Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, on Friday, said the perception that Nigeria is a “419” hub has been erased.

Chukkol said this at the Passing out Parade of 332 Detective Assistant Course 4 Officers at the Police Mobile Training College, Ende Hills, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, when he said, “Through the efforts of the commission, odious image of Nigeria as a 419 hub with the attendant negative effect of the economy is erased.”

He stressed that the Commission has made a huge difference in the affairs of the country.

Chukkol said, “The commission’s investigation activity has led to the recovery of assets running into billions of Naira.

“Last year, 2022, the Commission secured a total of 3785 convictions, the highest by any law enforcement agency in Nigeria in a single year.

“Between January and now, the Commission recorded 1688 convictions.

“The figure is bound to increase as more cases are brought to conclusion in the courts,” the EFCC boss said.

He therefore charged the newly- graduated cadets of the Commission to shun indiscipline and other acts of corruption.

“I must also sound a note of warning that the Commission will not condone any indiscipline, as violation of the established code of conduct will be met with appropriate sanctions”, he said.

Speaking on the preventive mandate of the Commission, Chukkol assured that the EFCC will continue to pursue it with relentless vigour through engagement with different stakeholders.

“The Commission recently broke new grounds in this endeavour with the commencement of test transmission of its radio station, EFCC Radio 97.3.

“The initiative promises fresh vista of opportunities for public engagement as the Commission strives to get the people to own the fight against corruption,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

