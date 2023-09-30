Menu
”My Ex-wife asked me to choose her or my son – Mohbad’s father

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has said his ex-wife, who happens to be Mohbad’s first stepmom, once asked him to choose between Mohbad and her.

Aloba said this while clarifying Mohbad’s lyric in the song, “Sorry”.

Aloba, while shedding more light on the lyrics, disclosed that his relationship with her was complicated.

He stated that his decision in choosing Mohbad over her led to her packing out from the family.

“The stepmother told me one day, ‘Choose me or your son.’ I chose my son (Mohbad) and she packed her loads and left. I and the lady were together for more than seven years. I married her around 2005. That stepmother did not want me to send Mohbad to school, and I chose my son. And she decided to leave,” Aloba said.

Naija247news recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12.

Circumstances leading to his death have yet to be unravelled. However, the Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the case.(www.naija247news.com).

