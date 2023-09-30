Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

“Martin Fayulu Announces Presidential Candidacy for December Election in Congo”

By: News Wire

Date:

Congolese opposition leader Martin Fayulu has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming December presidential election, positioning himself as a prominent contender against President Felix Tshisekedi. Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil executive, previously finished as the runner-up in the disputed 2018 election. His Engagement for Citizenship and Development party, along with the African Union and the Catholic Church in Congo, questioned the election’s results and challenged them in court.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Since then, Fayulu has remained a vocal critic of Tshisekedi’s presidency, initially considering a boycott of the December 20 ballot due to alleged voter list fraud. However, he has now decided to participate, believing that staying away would benefit his opponents. He plans to officially register his candidacy with the election commission on October 4.

Fayulu’s party is advocating for greater transparency in the election process, including announcing results by polling station, unlike the 2018 election, where pre-election polls had favored Fayulu.

President Tshisekedi, the son of the late opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, insists that he won the 2018 election fairly and vowed to combat corruption and authoritarianism. However, he has faced criticism from rights groups and critics who argue that he has not fully delivered on his promises.

The ruling coalition is expected to confirm Tshisekedi as its presidential candidate in an upcoming ceremony. Meanwhile, concerns persist regarding the electoral list, with international experts hired by Congo’s electoral body declaring it reliable, though the United States, the European Union, and other Western powers have expressed concerns about the audit process.

The lead-up to the December election has been marked by tension, including opposition candidates complaining of delays and electoral process issues that they believe disadvantage them. In May, security forces clashed with anti-government protesters who were demonstrating against alleged irregularities in voter registration.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tupac’s Sister Says The Family Is Seeking ‘Real Justice On All Fronts’
Next article
Burkina Faso Junta Leader Insists Elections Postponed Until Country’s Safety Guaranteed
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘DON’T ALLOW BUREAUCRACY UNDERMINE PURPOSE OF PRESIDENT’S SOCIAL WELFARE INITIATIVE’ — SANWO-OLU TELLS HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS MINISTER

Naija247news -
•Governor receives Betta Edu, as FG verifies Lagos’ social...

OPEC+ panel unlikely to tweak oil policy at Wednesday meeting, sources say

News Wire -
OPEC+ ministerial panel meets on Oct. 4 No policy tweaks...

Oil settles lower but ends quarter up 28% on tight global supply

News Wire -
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled 1% lower...

Germany pledges support of $86 million to ECOWAS

News Wire -
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's Development Ministry on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘DON’T ALLOW BUREAUCRACY UNDERMINE PURPOSE OF PRESIDENT’S SOCIAL WELFARE INITIATIVE’ — SANWO-OLU TELLS HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS MINISTER

Political parties 0
•Governor receives Betta Edu, as FG verifies Lagos’ social...

OPEC+ panel unlikely to tweak oil policy at Wednesday meeting, sources say

Oil Markets 0
OPEC+ ministerial panel meets on Oct. 4 No policy tweaks...

Oil settles lower but ends quarter up 28% on tight global supply

Oil Markets 0
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled 1% lower...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights