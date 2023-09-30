“Martin Fayulu Announces Presidential Candidacy for December Election in Congo”

Congolese opposition leader Martin Fayulu has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming December presidential election, positioning himself as a prominent contender against President Felix Tshisekedi. Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil executive, previously finished as the runner-up in the disputed 2018 election. His Engagement for Citizenship and Development party, along with the African Union and the Catholic Church in Congo, questioned the election’s results and challenged them in court.

Since then, Fayulu has remained a vocal critic of Tshisekedi’s presidency, initially considering a boycott of the December 20 ballot due to alleged voter list fraud. However, he has now decided to participate, believing that staying away would benefit his opponents. He plans to officially register his candidacy with the election commission on October 4.

Fayulu’s party is advocating for greater transparency in the election process, including announcing results by polling station, unlike the 2018 election, where pre-election polls had favored Fayulu.

President Tshisekedi, the son of the late opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, insists that he won the 2018 election fairly and vowed to combat corruption and authoritarianism. However, he has faced criticism from rights groups and critics who argue that he has not fully delivered on his promises.

The ruling coalition is expected to confirm Tshisekedi as its presidential candidate in an upcoming ceremony. Meanwhile, concerns persist regarding the electoral list, with international experts hired by Congo’s electoral body declaring it reliable, though the United States, the European Union, and other Western powers have expressed concerns about the audit process.

The lead-up to the December election has been marked by tension, including opposition candidates complaining of delays and electoral process issues that they believe disadvantage them. In May, security forces clashed with anti-government protesters who were demonstrating against alleged irregularities in voter registration.