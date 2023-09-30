Menu
Kenya’s Inflation Inches Up to 6.8% YoY in September

By: Naija247news

Date:

NAIROBI, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Kenya’s inflation has seen a slight increase in September, with prices rising across all sectors, according to the country’s statistics office.

In September, inflation stood at 6.8% year on year, up from 6.7% the previous month. On a monthly basis, inflation was at 1%, compared to -0.1% in the previous month, as reported by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

The Kenyan government maintains a preferred inflation range of 2.5% to 7.5% in the medium term.

Earlier in mid-September, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority of Kenya had announced an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene. These fuel price adjustments have a significant impact on inflation in Kenya, given the nation’s heavy reliance on diesel for transportation, power generation, and agriculture, while kerosene is commonly used for cooking and lighting in many households.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

spot_imgspot_img

