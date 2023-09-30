Germany pledges support of $86 million to ECOWAS

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Germany’s Development Ministry on Friday pledged 81 million euros ($85.9 million) in support for the West African Economic Community (ECOWAS) for peacebuilding and economic development.

“Solutions to the crises in West Africa must come from the region. ECOWAS is a key player in this, not only actively mediating in crises, but also doing a lot for crisis prevention,” said Development Minister Svenja Schulze, who met with an ECOWAS delegation in Berlin on Friday.