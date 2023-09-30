OUAGADOUGOU, September 29 (Reuters) – Ibrahim Traore, the leader of Burkina Faso’s military junta, stated on Friday that elections would not take place until the nation achieved a level of security that ensured every citizen’s ability to vote. The military administration, which took control through a coup in the previous year, has pledged to hold elections in 2024 to reinstate civilian governance.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Burkina Faso Junta Leader Insists Elections Postponed Until Country’s Safety Guaranteed
Date:
Popular