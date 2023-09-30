Burkina Faso Junta Leader Insists Elections Postponed Until Country’s Safety Guaranteed

OUAGADOUGOU, September 29 (Reuters) – Ibrahim Traore, the leader of Burkina Faso’s military junta, stated on Friday that elections would not take place until the nation achieved a level of security that ensured every citizen’s ability to vote. The military administration, which took control through a coup in the previous year, has pledged to hold elections in 2024 to reinstate civilian governance.

