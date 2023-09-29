Vice President Kashim Shettima Reassures Nigerians of a Promising Future

In a recent statement by Stanley Nkwocha, a media aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Vice President reiterated that the sacrifices made by Nigerians will not be in vain, assuring citizens that the promises of the Tinubu administration will be upheld.

Shettima conveyed this message during a public lecture commemorating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to ensuring every citizen’s economic independence, eliminating the need for handouts to make a living.

Shettima stated, “Today, we gather to honor Nigeria’s journey and reflect upon a nation that has defied challenges over the past 63 years. We are here to remind ourselves that the future we promised Nigerians isn’t just empty rhetoric for political gain.”

He emphasized that a great nation’s future is determined by the intentions and sincerity of its leaders, along with their dedication to implementing innovative ideas. Shettima outlined key priorities, including food security, poverty eradication, economic growth, job creation, and the fight against corruption.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Shettima highlighted the importance of unity and leadership in times of crisis. He recognized the resilience of Nigerians and their diverse contributions to sectors like agriculture, technology, healthcare, and education.

Shettima emphasized that the challenges faced are temporary setbacks, and the nation will emerge stronger with renewed hope. He urged Nigerians to choose unity and democracy over chaos and anarchy as they work together toward a brighter future.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, also called for increased worker salaries to address the current economic situation, while the guest speaker, Dr. Goke Adegoroye, commended President Tinubu for repositioning governance and resetting the economy.

The event was attended by several government officials, dignitaries, and members of the diplomatic community.