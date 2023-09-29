Menu
Security News

Unknown Gunmen set Imo Lawmaker house ablaze

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen on Thursday razed the country home of the Federal House of Representatives member for Orlu, Orsu, and Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chief Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu (Omeogo).

A source in the community, Peter Anaele, said the gunmen stormed the residence at Isioma, Abara village, Amanator Okporo Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State in the early hours of Thursday.

Narrating what happened, he said while the lawmaker was not at home when the gunmen stormed, the hoodlums, armed with guns, explosives and other dangerous weapons, invaded Omeogo’s residence and rounded up domestic staff at gunpoint.

“They looted properties and valuables, made videos of the staff and threatened more severe attacks. They then poured petrol, which they brought in with two 20-liter kegs, on the buildings and set the houses ablaze with explosives, bombs, and dynamites,” he said.

He said everyone, including the domestic staff, escaped from the compound before the hoodlums left with their loots through the front gate.(www.naija247news.com).

