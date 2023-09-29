Menu
Security News

Unknown Gunmen abduct Army Major-General in Imo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen have ambushed and abducted a retired Major-General in Imo State.

The victim, identified simply as Maj Gen RC Duru (rtd), was abducted last weekend in Orji General area, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was learnt that the Major-General was driving himself in a black Mercedes Benz ML jeep when the gunmen ambushed him.

“He was kidnapped by 4 persons in a Toyota Sienna,” a signal obtained by SaharaReporters read.

“The kidnappers went with his vehicle and checkpoints were informed. His phone 08033567459 was tracked to Mba Itoli in Imo State before it was switched off,” a source said.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the kidnappers and rescue the rtd General. All are requested to make efforts using all contacts (though discretely) to hasten return of the kidnapped General.

“Maj Gen Duru is a member of 33rd Regular and NDC 18.”

Aside government officials and facilities, the military and officials of other security agencies have been targets of attacks by gunmen in the South-East.(www.naija247news.com).

