Tupac Shakur: Man arrested in connection to legendary rapper’s murder

Tupac Shakur was murdered 27 years ago, and there’s finally been a major update in the case — cops have made an arrest in connection to the killing.

Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on unknown charges related to Tupac's murder … according to the AP, who says they spoke with two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest.

Davis certainly isn’t a new name when it comes to Tupac’s murder, admitting in interviews and his book “Compton Street Legend” that he was in the Cadillac from which the bullets that killed Tupac were fired.

Keefe D is a former Crip, and claims to be the uncle of the late Orlando Anderson … who’s been suspected, at least on the streets, to have been the shooter.

Orlando is also the man who got into the fight with Tupac and his crew inside the MGM Grand right after a Mike Tyson fight … and shortly before the fatal shooting went down just off the Vegas strip.

It was back in July when cops descended on a Las Vegas home owned by Keefe D's wife, Paula Clemons, executing a search warrant in connection to the murder investigation.

During the search, cops took a computer hard drive, cell phones, a copy of Vibe magazine that featured Tupac and tubs containing old photographs.