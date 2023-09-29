Tribunal Rejects APC’s Challenge to Akwa Ibom Governor’s Election

In a recent development, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal convened in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has made a significant decision regarding the petition brought forward by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Akanimo Udofia. The petition challenged the election victory of Pastor Umo Eno, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election.

Udofia’s petition centered on two primary allegations: first, that Pastor Eno had submitted forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and second, that he did not secure the highest number of valid votes in the election. Furthermore, Udofia asserted that Pastor Eno was disqualified due to a conviction by an Abuja Magistrate Court, which, in his view, rendered him ineligible for the election.

However, the tribunal, in a unanimous decision favoring Governor Umo Eno, ruled that the allegations of significant non-compliance with electoral laws during the election lacked substantial evidence. The tribunal also pointed out that the earlier conviction of Pastor Eno by the magistrate court had been nullified, effectively rendering it non-existent.

Addressing the issue of Pastor Eno’s qualification, the tribunal reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s determination that he was indeed the rightful holder of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificates submitted to INEC. It was emphasized that the petitioners failed to produce any credible evidence suggesting otherwise.

Additionally, the tribunal dismissed evidence presented by a subpoenaed witness, who claimed to be an Interpol officer and had attempted to raise questions about the authenticity of the 2nd respondent’s WAEC results.

Regarding the allegation that the PDP utilized public office holders, such as Uwem Ekanem, as a collation agent in Ikot Abasi local government area, the tribunal concluded that Ekanem’s role on the board of Ibom Power Company did not constitute a political office. Consequently, it was determined that being a party agent and serving on a company’s board simultaneously did not warrant the disqualification of a candidate.

In the end, the tribunal ruled that Akanimo Udofia’s petition lacked merit, as it failed to establish any polling unit in which significant non-compliance with electoral laws occurred during the March 18 gubernatorial election. This decision effectively upholds Pastor Umo Eno’s election victory.