Trader arraigned for alleged threat to pastor’s life

Okitipupa (Ondo State) Sept. 29, 2023

A 43-year-old trader, Simeon Oyerinde, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly threatening the life of one Rev. Paul Oyelapo.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and threat to life.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 24 at 1.00 p.m at Calvary Baptist Church, Ayeka, Okitipupa.

Orogbemi alleged that the defendant was shouting and threatening to kill Oyelapo, the complainant, following a misunderstanding.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 86 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr Cletus Ojuola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He held that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and present evidence of two years’ tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for hearing.