Stock market decline further, All Share Index down by 0.31%

September 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday declined further as the All Share Index was down by 0.31% to close at 66,448.63 points from the previous close of 66,652.17 points.

The Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.30% to close at N36.368 trillion from the previous close of N36.479 trillion, thereby adding N111 billion.

An aggregate of 273.8 million units of shares were traded in 6,826 deals, valued at N3.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 16 equities emerged as gainers against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

RTBRISCOE led other gainers with 9.76% growth to close at N0.45 from the previous close of N0.41

CWG and BETAGLASS among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.72% and 9.55% respectively.

Percentage Losers

VITAFOAM led other price decliners as it shed 9.92% of its share price to close at 22.25 from the previous close of N24.70.

FTN Cocoa and OANDO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88% and 9.84% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 45.9 million units of its shares in just 631 deals, valued at N710.6 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 21 million units of its shares in 531 deals, valued at N657 million.

UBA traded about 17 million units of its shares in just 412 deals, valued at N279 million. (www.naija247news.com).