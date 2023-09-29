Menu
Law and Order

Refrain from actions capable of undermining subsisting court orders , FG tells labour

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 29, 2023.

The Federal Government has called on labour unions to shelve their proposed strike and refrain from actions capable of undermining the subsisting court orders.

It made the call in a letter signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and addressed to Falana’s law firm, counsel to the labour unions.

The letter was copied to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chief Of Staff to the President, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General, State Security Services.

Naijyreports that the National Industrial Court had on June 5 restrained NLC and the TUC, from embarking on any industrial action over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The minister argued that the plan by both labour unions would violate the subsisting order of the court if they embark on the indefinite strike from October 3.

He told the unions to respect the order of the court and allow room for ongoing negotiations between them and the Federal Government.

“These are undoubtedly issues that have been submitted to the National Industrial Court for adjudication.

“Therefore, the proposed strike action is in clear violation of the pending interim injunctive order granted on June 5 restraining both NLC and TUC from embarking on any industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending motion on notice.

“We wish to reiterate that a court order, regardless of the opinion of any party on it, remains binding and enforceable until set aside”.

Fagbemi noted that it is the expectation of the public that the labour unions would lead in obedience and observance of court orders and not in its breach.

“It is, therefore, the earnest expectation of this office that your distinguished law firm will advise the labour unions on the need to protect the integrity of courts and observe the sanctity of court orders.

“Consequently, you are kindly requested to impress upon the organized labour unions to note the fact that their proposed strike action is in gross breach of the subsisting court order, as well as the appropriateness of addressing their grievances/demands within the ambit of the law.

“Hence, the need for them to be more accommodating and show greater appreciation of the effect of the order of the court, by shelving the strike action.

“The foregoing will afford parties more room for further mutual engagements, for a holistic and sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues on this matter in the overall national interest,” he added. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
