Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Police arrest Sam Larry over Mohbad’s death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian music promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu popularly known as Sam Larry, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The socialite was arrested on September 28, 2023, in connection with the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

Police public relations officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed his arrest via his X page (formerly known as Twitter).

Larry was arrested at the Lagos airport upon his return to Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently being detained at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fact-CHECK REPORT: Nigerian Soldiers, Not Zamfara Footballers, Seen with AK-47 Rifles in Viral Video
Next article
Ganduje sets up committee as impeachment crisis rocks Ondo govt
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency depreciated against the...

Femi Adesina Denies Saying Buhari Regretted Some Decisions Made As President

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 29,2023. Ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina,...

Stock market decline further, All Share Index down by 0.31%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

Democracy Has Caused Serious Crisis In Africa Says Nigeria’s Ex President, Goodluck Jonathan

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 29,2023. Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, said Africans no longer...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency depreciated against the...

Femi Adesina Denies Saying Buhari Regretted Some Decisions Made As President

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 29,2023. Ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina,...

Stock market decline further, All Share Index down by 0.31%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights