Police arrest Sam Larry over Mohbad’s death

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian music promoter, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu popularly known as Sam Larry, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The socialite was arrested on September 28, 2023, in connection with the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

Police public relations officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed his arrest via his X page (formerly known as Twitter).

Larry was arrested at the Lagos airport upon his return to Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently being detained at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.(www.naija247news.com).