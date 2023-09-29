NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorm from Friday

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thundery weather conditions from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted sunny skies with few patches of clouds over the northern region.

According to NiMet, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto and Kebbi

States in the morning hours.

”Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jigawa, Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Gombe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano and Katsina States.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

NiMet forecast cloudy atmosphere over inland states of South and coastal states with prospects of thunderstorm with rains anticipated over parts of Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Rivers States during morning hours.

It anticipated thunderstorms with rains over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Lagos,

Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

“On Saturday, sunny skies with few patches of clouds are expected over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba and Kebbi States in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto and Bauchi States in the afternoon/evening hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North Central region with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa and Benue States,” it said.

According to it, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara and Benue States later in the day.

NiMet predicted cloudy atmosphere over inland cities of South and coastal states with chances of thunderstorms and rains over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers state in the morning hours.

It envisaged thunderstorms with rains over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

The agency forecast sunny skies on Sunday with few patches of clouds over the Northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Taraba States.

“Later in the day, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Plateau and Kwara States in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, sunny skies with few patches of clouds are expected.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland cities of the South and the coastal belt with prospects of thunderstorms over Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ado Ekiti, Lagos, Bayelsa and Rivers in the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet envisaged the cloudy atmosphere over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and Abia States later in the day.

According to NiMet, moderate to heavy rainfall can lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution to avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms especially over the Northern region. Citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive to avert loss of lives and properties during the rainy season.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports/alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it said.(www.naija247news.com).