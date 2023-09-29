Menu
Naira depreciates against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian currency depreciated against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) arm of the market on Thursday, September 28, by 2.68 per cent or N20.23 to finish at N775.31/$1 compared with the preceding day’s value of N755.08/$1.

It was observed that the domestic currency crumbled during the session due to FX demand caused by the break, with the spot market recording trades valued at $144.55 million, 6.3 per cent or $8.52 million higher than the $135.98 million achieved on Tuesday.

The Naira depreciated against the American currency by N9 in the parallel market yesterday to settle at N1003/$1, in contrast to the previous trading day’s exchange rate of N994/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
