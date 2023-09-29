Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

NADECO calls for Tinubu’s resignation amidst academic scandal

By: News Wire

Date:

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) based in the United States of America (USA) has made a fervent plea for President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria to step down from his position.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Politics Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School
Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State (Credit: Google)
Politics Remove all doubts, work for my victory – LP governorship candidate, Imo
The governorship candidate of the PDP in March 18, Isah Ashiru and the current Governor of Kaduna State. [Read Nigeria Network]
Politics Uba Sani holds media responsible for confusion about Kaduna tribunal ruling
In a statement released on September 25, 2023, the organisation cited concerns over the ongoing controversy surrounding Tinubu’s academic background at Chicago State University.

NADECO USA expressed deep dismay at the international shame brought upon Nigeria, a nation of over 200 million people, due to the questions raised about Tinubu’s educational journey.

The group emphasised the negative impact this controversy has had on the country’s global reputation.

The statement further condemned the socio-economic challenges faced by Nigerians, attributing them to policies implemented under Tinubu’s government. According to NADECO USA, Nigeria is presently grappling with severe domestic, regional, and international crises, with its economy in shambles and citizens desperate for change.

The group asserted, “Presently, a dollar is a stone’s throw from a thousand naira.”

They highlighted the dire consequences of Tinubu’s unyielding pursuit of his political ambitions, which have not only affected the nation’s economy but have also jeopardised the credibility of institutions like Chicago State University.

NADECO USA passionately implored President Tinubu to resign, believing that his departure from office could salvage Nigeria from the impending implosion. They stated that this act could pave the way for forgiveness from the Nigerian people and help restore the tarnished reputation of institutions affected by the controversy.

The organisation urged Tinubu to consider the greater good and liberate both himself and the nation from the consequences of his questionable pursuits. NADECO USA said that such a step would be in the best interest of Nigeria and its people.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
South East summit heralds a glorious new dawn, says Uzodimma
Next article
Igbo Business men cry foul as Lagos State Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Igbos of this generation have lost focus, says Okonjo-Iweala

Kudirat Bukola -
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi...

Igbo Business men cry foul as Lagos State Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Naija247news -
Owing to the reckless disposal of waste and non-payment...

South East summit heralds a glorious new dawn, says Uzodimma

Naija247news -
... Governors pledge implementation of report ....Okonjo- Iweala, Anyim, others...

Access, GTBank, UBA, Zenith, Others to Shutdown Branches Nationwide

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian banks are expected to close...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Igbos of this generation have lost focus, says Okonjo-Iweala

Political parties 0
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi...

Igbo Business men cry foul as Lagos State Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Pollution 0
Owing to the reckless disposal of waste and non-payment...

South East summit heralds a glorious new dawn, says Uzodimma

Regions 0
... Governors pledge implementation of report ....Okonjo- Iweala, Anyim, others...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights