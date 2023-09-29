NADECO calls for Tinubu’s resignation amidst academic scandal

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) based in the United States of America (USA) has made a fervent plea for President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria to step down from his position.

In a statement released on September 25, 2023, the organisation cited concerns over the ongoing controversy surrounding Tinubu’s academic background at Chicago State University.

NADECO USA expressed deep dismay at the international shame brought upon Nigeria, a nation of over 200 million people, due to the questions raised about Tinubu’s educational journey.

The group emphasised the negative impact this controversy has had on the country’s global reputation.

The statement further condemned the socio-economic challenges faced by Nigerians, attributing them to policies implemented under Tinubu’s government. According to NADECO USA, Nigeria is presently grappling with severe domestic, regional, and international crises, with its economy in shambles and citizens desperate for change.

The group asserted, “Presently, a dollar is a stone’s throw from a thousand naira.”

They highlighted the dire consequences of Tinubu’s unyielding pursuit of his political ambitions, which have not only affected the nation’s economy but have also jeopardised the credibility of institutions like Chicago State University.

NADECO USA passionately implored President Tinubu to resign, believing that his departure from office could salvage Nigeria from the impending implosion. They stated that this act could pave the way for forgiveness from the Nigerian people and help restore the tarnished reputation of institutions affected by the controversy.

The organisation urged Tinubu to consider the greater good and liberate both himself and the nation from the consequences of his questionable pursuits. NADECO USA said that such a step would be in the best interest of Nigeria and its people.