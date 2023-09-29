Man Shoots Colleague To Death After Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Kills Self In Egypt

Title: Tragic Events Unfold as Rejected Marriage Proposal Leads to Fatal Shooting and Suicide

In a heartbreaking incident at Cairo University, a former colleague tragically shot and killed a female employee after she rejected his marriage proposal. The Ministry of Interior has labeled this incident as another unfortunate case of femicide in Egypt. The victim, identified only as Nurhan, met her untimely demise when a fellow employee, Ahmed, fired fatal gunshots at her on the university campus.

This distressing turn of events unfolded when Nurhan refused Ahmed’s marriage proposal, a rejection that followed a history of persistent harassment. Regrettably, this wasn’t the first time Nurhan had been targeted by Ahmed. He had previously been arrested for setting her car on fire five years ago and repeatedly threatening her through text messages.

After committing this heinous act, the suspect fled and was subsequently tracked down in the Matrouh governorate, located west of the capital. There, he used the same weapon to take his own life, a tragic end to a horrifying sequence of events.

This tragic incident is not an isolated one in Egypt. Just a day before this incident, local media reported another case where a woman was shot and killed by her former fiancé in the Heliopolis district of Cairo. These events have sparked outrage and growing concerns about escalating violence against women in the country.

In recent years, Egypt has witnessed a series of such killings, each stemming from the rejection of advances by men. Notably, in June 2022, Nayera Ashraf was brutally stabbed to death after refusing the advances of a fellow student. Her assailant, Mohamed Adel, was sentenced to death and executed in June. In another tragic incident, 21-year-old Kholood al-Sayed lost her life in 2022, murdered by her fiancé after she attempted to distance herself from him.

It’s important to note that murder is a capital offense in Egypt, which has one of the world’s highest execution rates. However, patriarchal legislation and conservative interpretations of Islam have significantly limited women’s rights in the country.

These distressing events have sparked outrage on social media, with many Egyptians expressing their frustration over the recurring violence against women. Organizations like the Edraak Foundation for Development and Equality have documented over 1,000 cases of violent crimes against women in 2022, including 301 murders. These statistics highlight not just numbers but the lives and dreams of women tragically cut short due to rejection-related crimes. The nation mourns the loss of these lives and demands action to protect women’s rights and safety.