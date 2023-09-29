Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Man Shoots Colleague To Death After Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Kills Self In Egypt

By: Naija247news

Date:

Title: Tragic Events Unfold as Rejected Marriage Proposal Leads to Fatal Shooting and Suicide

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a heartbreaking incident at Cairo University, a former colleague tragically shot and killed a female employee after she rejected his marriage proposal. The Ministry of Interior has labeled this incident as another unfortunate case of femicide in Egypt. The victim, identified only as Nurhan, met her untimely demise when a fellow employee, Ahmed, fired fatal gunshots at her on the university campus.

This distressing turn of events unfolded when Nurhan refused Ahmed’s marriage proposal, a rejection that followed a history of persistent harassment. Regrettably, this wasn’t the first time Nurhan had been targeted by Ahmed. He had previously been arrested for setting her car on fire five years ago and repeatedly threatening her through text messages.

After committing this heinous act, the suspect fled and was subsequently tracked down in the Matrouh governorate, located west of the capital. There, he used the same weapon to take his own life, a tragic end to a horrifying sequence of events.

This tragic incident is not an isolated one in Egypt. Just a day before this incident, local media reported another case where a woman was shot and killed by her former fiancé in the Heliopolis district of Cairo. These events have sparked outrage and growing concerns about escalating violence against women in the country.

In recent years, Egypt has witnessed a series of such killings, each stemming from the rejection of advances by men. Notably, in June 2022, Nayera Ashraf was brutally stabbed to death after refusing the advances of a fellow student. Her assailant, Mohamed Adel, was sentenced to death and executed in June. In another tragic incident, 21-year-old Kholood al-Sayed lost her life in 2022, murdered by her fiancé after she attempted to distance herself from him.

It’s important to note that murder is a capital offense in Egypt, which has one of the world’s highest execution rates. However, patriarchal legislation and conservative interpretations of Islam have significantly limited women’s rights in the country.

These distressing events have sparked outrage on social media, with many Egyptians expressing their frustration over the recurring violence against women. Organizations like the Edraak Foundation for Development and Equality have documented over 1,000 cases of violent crimes against women in 2022, including 301 murders. These statistics highlight not just numbers but the lives and dreams of women tragically cut short due to rejection-related crimes. The nation mourns the loss of these lives and demands action to protect women’s rights and safety.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Marley Denies Involvement in Mohbad’s Death
Next article
Burkina Faso Holds Four Officers in Custody Following Foiled Coup
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Asian Stocks Rebound Slightly from 10-Month Low, Rate Concerns Persist”

News Wire -
Asian stocks have made a modest recovery from their...

Kaduna Tribunal Dismisses Ashiru’s Petition, Confirms Uba’s Election Victory

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, seated in...

Governor Sani Calls for Patience Amid Fuel Subsidy Removal

Saraki Mohammed -
In the midst of the turmoil resulting from the...

Tribunal Rejects APC’s Challenge to Akwa Ibom Governor’s Election

Saraki Mohammed -
In a recent development, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Asian Stocks Rebound Slightly from 10-Month Low, Rate Concerns Persist”

Financial Markets 0
Asian stocks have made a modest recovery from their...

Kaduna Tribunal Dismisses Ashiru’s Petition, Confirms Uba’s Election Victory

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, seated in...

Governor Sani Calls for Patience Amid Fuel Subsidy Removal

Political parties 0
In the midst of the turmoil resulting from the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights