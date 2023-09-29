Man, 21, docked for alleged theft of electrical items

Lagos, Sept. 29, 2023 .

A 21-year-old man, Ekene Ani, who allegedly stole electrical items worth over N3.8 million, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant is standing before the Magistrate, Mr L.K.J. Layeni, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 22, at the Electrical Section of the Alaba International Market, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large conspired to steal the goods belonging to one Mr Alex Ofodile represented by one Mr Okwudili Madueke.

According to the prosecutor, the stolen items include one gang switches, water heater switches and double switches.

According the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.(www.naija247news.com)

He adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for trial. (NAN)