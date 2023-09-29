Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Man, 21, docked for alleged theft of electrical items

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 29, 2023 .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 21-year-old man, Ekene Ani, who allegedly stole electrical items worth over N3.8 million, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant is standing before the Magistrate, Mr L.K.J. Layeni, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 22, at the Electrical Section of the Alaba International Market, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large conspired to steal the goods belonging to one Mr Alex Ofodile represented by one Mr Okwudili Madueke.

According to the prosecutor, the stolen items include one gang switches, water heater switches and double switches.

According the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.(www.naija247news.com)

He adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for trial. (NAN)

Previous article
Refrain from actions capable of undermining subsisting court orders , FG tells labour
Next article
Pay attention to security of corps members, NYSC DG tells employers
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court remands five for attempting to sell 8-day-old baby for N30m in Kano

Peters Anene, News Editor -
A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kwana Hudu...

Pay attention to security of corps members, NYSC DG tells employers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General, National Youths Service Corps...

Refrain from actions capable of undermining subsisting court orders , FG tells labour

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Sept. 29, 2023. The Federal Government has called on...

Trader arraigned for alleged threat to pastor’s life

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Okitipupa (Ondo State) Sept. 29, 2023 A 43-year-old trader, Simeon...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court remands five for attempting to sell 8-day-old baby for N30m in Kano

Law and Order 0
A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kwana Hudu...

Pay attention to security of corps members, NYSC DG tells employers

Education 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General, National Youths Service Corps...

Refrain from actions capable of undermining subsisting court orders , FG tells labour

Law and Order 0
Abuja, Sept. 29, 2023. The Federal Government has called on...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights