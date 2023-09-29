Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Labour Shuns Meeting With FG amidst looming strike

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The organised Labour has shunned a meeting scheduled by the federal government as part of the efforts to prevent a nationwide strike by workers.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, were meant to meeting with Labour leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by 3pm on Friday.

But the meeting failed to hold because the labour side did not show up.

Lalong was sighted at the office of the Chief of Staff in preparation for the meeting, but the labour leaders were not seen as of 5:30pm.

Aviation workers move to ground airports as Pilots, engineers prepare for labour strike.

Sources close to the office of the Chief of Staff said the meeting had been rescheduled for sometime over the weekend, saying he could not ascertain the particular day.

“They have to disperse since the NLC and TUC people didn’t show up. There must have been a reason and I believe they would have communicated their reasons to those waiting for them. I learned though that the meeting has been rescheduled for sometime during the weekend, but I don’t know which day”, the source said.

The organised Labour had given a notice on Tuesday September 26 that Nigerian workers would be starting an indefinite industrial action, nationwide, from Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in protest of the harsh economic conditions in the country, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Hotel Manager found dead in Kwara
Next article
“Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out–Funke Akindele on failed marriage
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“It’s beautiful marrying as a virgin—Regina Daniel

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Regina Daniels, the stunning wife of...

‘I will send you back to prison’ – Iyabo Ojo threatens Kemi Olunloyo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has threatened...

“Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out–Funke Akindele on failed marriage

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shares her...

Hotel Manager found dead in Kwara

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Kwara state have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“It’s beautiful marrying as a virgin—Regina Daniel

Entertainment 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Regina Daniels, the stunning wife of...

‘I will send you back to prison’ – Iyabo Ojo threatens Kemi Olunloyo

Entertainment 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has threatened...

“Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out–Funke Akindele on failed marriage

Entertainment 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shares her...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights