Kwankwaso joined NNPP with hidden agenda, will face prosecution – Factional Acting Chair, Agbo Major

Sept 29,2023.

Dr Agbo Major, the factional Acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in this interview with Ihuoma Chiedozie, gives an update on the crisis in the political party. He insists that the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and his supporters, the Kwankwasiyya, are no longer members of the party. He also spoke on the state of the nation ahead of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

The Kwankwaso group announced plans to redesign the logo of the NNPP. What is your position on that?

It is good you are calling them Kwankwaso group. NNPP is different from Kwankwasiyya. So Kwankwasiyya cannot come and tamper with NNPP’s logo. And we don’t want to take laws into our hands like they do. Their job is to take laws into their hands. You can see what the judges recently said about them and their attitude towards issues.

But we are not joining issues with them, they only came into the party for the purpose of the 2023 general elections. They have shown the type of people they are and we have terminated the MOU, they have gone so that is it. They don’t have any right to adjust any logo, more so as the matter has been reported to the appropriate agencies. INEC has been informed that any attempt to tamper with the logo is not acceptable to the original NNPP members. That is number one. There are several matters across several courts and their counsels have been advised by judges to let them know that they cannot tamper with that logo or the Constitution of the party, for now.

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal nullified the election of Governor Abba Yusuf, who is a protégé of Kwankwaso. Considering the issues in the party, what is your position on the Kano tribunal’s judgement?

What has happened in Kano is beyond Kwankwaso as a person. You don’t throw away the baby with the bath water. Everybody knows NNPP produced a governor on its platform in Kano. So whether he is Kwankwaso’s protégé, whether he is Kwankwaso’s son, whether he is Kwankwaso’s anything, that’s not the issue now. We have a common enemy to confront and the common enemy are the judges who delivered that very unacceptable judgement. But it is not within our capacity to question that judgement.

All we can say is that they overstepped their bounds by showing how openly angry they are with the Kwankwasiyya group and we feel that is unbecoming of people of the temple. That’s our worry but whatever they claim could be their reason for annulling that result and returning the APC candidate for now is not acceptable to us because of the overt anger they have displayed against the Kwankwasiyya group.(www.naija247news.com)