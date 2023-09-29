Kaduna Tribunal Dismisses Ashiru’s Petition, Confirms Uba’s Election Victory

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, seated in the state capital, has ruled to dismiss the petition lodged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2023 election candidate, Isah Ashiru, challenging Governor Uba Sani’s victory under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a divided verdict of two to one, delivered on Thursday, the three-member panel, headed by Justice Victor Oviawie, based its dismissal on the untimely filing of the pre-hearing notice, which rendered it abandoned.

The tribunal chairman and another member concurred that the appeal brought by the PDP and Ashiru against the initial dismissal of their petition lacked merit due to the abandonment and tardiness in filing the pre-hearing notice, effectively delivering a fatal blow to the entire petition.

However, the tribunal noted that had the petition not been dismissed for lack of merit, it would have mandated a supplementary election within 90 days for 22 polling units, as part of the substantive judgment.

The PDP and Ashiru had contested Governor Uba’s victory in the March 18th governorship election. Senator Sani secured a total of 730,001 votes during the election, defeating his closest rival, Mr. Ashiru of the PDP, who garnered 719,196 votes. The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Jonathan Asake, came in third with 58,283 votes, while Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 21,405 votes.

While the LP and NNPP accepted the election outcome, the PDP and its candidate contested the results, alleging massive irregularities and result manipulation by INEC in favor of Governor Uba. They claimed that the APC candidate did not receive the highest number of valid votes and should not have been declared the winner.

In June 2023, the PDP and Ashiru filed a petition with the election petition tribunal to challenge Governor Uba’s election victory. During the last court session on September 3rd, all parties presented their final written arguments, with the APC’s legal team, led by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bayo Ojo (SAN), asserting that the petitioners had failed to demonstrate irregularities and that the election was conducted fairly, highlighting the testimony of a key witness, Bonett Gwazah, a senior system analyst at INEC in Kaduna State.