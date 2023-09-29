Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“It’s beautiful marrying as a virgin—Regina Daniel

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Regina Daniels, the stunning wife of the Nigerian lawmaker and a business mogul, Ned Nwoko has lectured Nigerian ladies that being a virgin before marriage is actually the best gift to give to a man.

She said,

“It’s beautiful marrying as a v!rgin, I married My husband Ned Nwoko as a V!rgin

” V!rginity is the biggest gift you can give your husband ”

“I married my husband as a v!rgin , till today he sees me like gold. He knows I had self-control. Being an actress and admired by many I still respected myself. The best gift you can give your husband is v!rginity. It shows how disciplined you were. V!rginity is not childish, don’t let the world push you “she said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘I will send you back to prison’ – Iyabo Ojo threatens Kemi Olunloyo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘I will send you back to prison’ – Iyabo Ojo threatens Kemi Olunloyo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has threatened...

“Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out–Funke Akindele on failed marriage

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shares her...

Labour Shuns Meeting With FG amidst looming strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The organised Labour has shunned a...

Hotel Manager found dead in Kwara

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Kwara state have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘I will send you back to prison’ – Iyabo Ojo threatens Kemi Olunloyo

Entertainment 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has threatened...

“Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out–Funke Akindele on failed marriage

Entertainment 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shares her...

Labour Shuns Meeting With FG amidst looming strike

Nigeria 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The organised Labour has shunned a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights