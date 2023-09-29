“It’s beautiful marrying as a virgin—Regina Daniel

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Regina Daniels, the stunning wife of the Nigerian lawmaker and a business mogul, Ned Nwoko has lectured Nigerian ladies that being a virgin before marriage is actually the best gift to give to a man.

She said,

“It’s beautiful marrying as a v!rgin, I married My husband Ned Nwoko as a V!rgin

” V!rginity is the biggest gift you can give your husband ”

“I married my husband as a v!rgin , till today he sees me like gold. He knows I had self-control. Being an actress and admired by many I still respected myself. The best gift you can give your husband is v!rginity. It shows how disciplined you were. V!rginity is not childish, don’t let the world push you “she said.(www.naija247news.com).