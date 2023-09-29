Menu
Pollution

Igbo Business men cry foul as Lagos State Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

By: Naija247news

Date:

Owing to the reckless disposal of waste and non-payment of waste bills, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has ordered the immediate closure of the Ladipo spare parts market.
The commissioner said the market would remain closed until the mandatory conditions of redress were met by traders.

According to Wahab, the closure of the market was part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance in markets around the state.

Speaking on the development, the commissioner said, “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents.”

“The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.”

He said that the State Government was committed to collaborating with market stakeholders to bring about necessary improvements in the market, adding that the Lagos Waste Maintenance Agency (LAWMA) would intervene to ensure compliance among traders.

Wahab said, “Ladipo Market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations. LAWMA’s intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance.”

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure would allow for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of traders’ activities in the market.

He explained that the closure of the markets and other remedial measures being taken by LAWMA indicate that the state government would not hesitate to take decisive actions where environmental laws are flouted.

The Lagos State Government had earlier shut down Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, Oke-odo markets, and some sections of Tejuosho Market over environmental offences.

