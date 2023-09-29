Hotel Manager found dead in Kwara

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Kwara state have begun an investigation after Adeniyi Ojo, the Managing Director of a guest hotel in Ilorin, the state capital, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, on FridaySeptember 29.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, revealed the deceased was found lying motionless on the bed in one of the rooms in the facility. Okasanmi said that after a supervisor at the hotel, Kehinde Olaseinde, reported the case, a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene, and was later joined by the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya.

“The examination of the body shows no sign of physical violence. The body was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, and was deposited at the general hospital mortuary Surulere for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a discreet investigation of the case has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police.”

Okasanmi added that details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible.