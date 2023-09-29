Menu
Hotel Manager found dead in Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Kwara state have begun an investigation after Adeniyi Ojo, the Managing Director of a guest hotel in Ilorin, the state capital, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, on FridaySeptember 29.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, revealed the deceased was found lying motionless on the bed in one of the rooms in the facility. Okasanmi said that after a supervisor at the hotel, Kehinde Olaseinde, reported the case, a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene, and was later joined by the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya.

“The examination of the body shows no sign of physical violence. The body was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, and was deposited at the general hospital mortuary Surulere for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a discreet investigation of the case has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police.”

Okasanmi added that details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible.(www.naija247news.com).

Tupac Shakur: Man arrested in connection to legendary rapper's murder
Labour Shuns Meeting With FG amidst looming strike
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

"It's beautiful marrying as a virgin—Regina Daniel

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Regina Daniels, the stunning wife of...

'I will send you back to prison' – Iyabo Ojo threatens Kemi Olunloyo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has threatened...

"Take your time, if you rush in you will rush out–Funke Akindele on failed marriage

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shares her...

Labour Shuns Meeting With FG amidst looming strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The organised Labour has shunned a...

