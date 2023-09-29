Menu
“Governor Soludo Urges South-East to Rise Above Challenges and Embrace Prosperity”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, emphasized the need for self-belief and determination in the face of challenges during the 2023 South-East Summit on Economy and Insecurity in Owerri. He encouraged the South-East region to thrive despite insecurity, emphasizing that it is not the most insecure place globally.

Soludo expressed his preference for seeing the glass as half full rather than half empty and urged the South-East to embrace business opportunities and believe in its ability to turn things around. He shared his experience in Anambra, where efforts have been made to address security issues, allowing the region to focus on business development.

He called on South-East natives to invest in the region without waiting for all problems to be solved by the governors. Soludo stressed that maintaining a negative outlook would only lead to a desolate homeland. He also highlighted the importance of partnership with the rest of Nigeria, the diaspora, and the international community for the South-East’s renaissance.

Soludo’s speech followed remarks by former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, who called for a reconsideration of Biafra agitation and strategies to address insecurity in the South-East. Anyim pointed out the economic and political risks facing the region due to ongoing insecurity and agitation, which criminal elements have exploited.

He highlighted the devastating impact of sit-at-home orders, with loss of lives and property. Anyim emphasized the need for collaboration with all stakeholders, including the rest of Nigeria and the international community, to address these challenges and ensure the South-East’s prosperity.

